• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, June 15
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Oriental Pork/Rice lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
Thursday, June 16
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour 11 a.m. to noon.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. All beef hotdog bar & macaroni salad lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• Historical Society: OTC Board room, 4 p.m.
• BL Quilt Guild: 6:30 p.m. at Allred Center.
Friday, June 17
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Florentine lunch 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, June 18
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Monday, June 20
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, June 21
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time. 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664