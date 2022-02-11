• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, February 16
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Enchilada Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: GBB State Tournament
• RHS:GWR State @ SVC
• CHS: BB w/FARSON 4, 5:30 7 PM
Thursday, February 17
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pork Egg Roll Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• RHS:GWR State @ SVC
• CHS: BB @ RICH 4, 5:30, 7 P.M.
Friday, February 18
• Community Center: Cowboy Casserole Lunch. Alicia Blickfelt entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: WR District Tournament
• RHS: BB @ ICS 3 p.m.
Saturday, February 19
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• Snowball Dance: 7 p.m. Middle School
• RHS: BBVS Tabiona 2:30
• RHS: BB Senior Night
• CHS: BB@LSVR 12, 1:30, 3, P.M.
Monday, February 21
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• Presidents Day No School
Tuesday, February 22
• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• BLHS: BBB District Tournament
Wednesday, February 23
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Roast Beef Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.1st Week
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)