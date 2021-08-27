• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Senior Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon
• Senior Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Ham /Mac and Cheese Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
Thursday, Sept. 2
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Senior Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pizza/ salad lunch . Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Friday, Sept. 3
• Senior Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Dal Sellars entertainment BBQ Pork Ribs/ Baked Beans Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, Sept. 4
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Monday, Sept. 6
•Labor Day
• Lakettes Fund Raiser: Rolled Ice Cream, Gunderson Ace Parking lot
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
• Senior Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
Thursday, Sept. 9
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: Noon at 69 N Paradise Pkwy, Garden City, UT.
• Senior Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. French dip/ Onion Soup Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
Friday, Sept. 10
• Community Center: Drawing for gun raffle! Hamburger Steak Lunch. Jared Farmer entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, Sept. 11
• Lotaja Race: Hwy 36 closed from 10 a.m.-Noon.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Monday, Sept. 13
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
Wednesday, Sept 15
• Senior Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Stew Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).