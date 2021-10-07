Support Local Journalism

Bear Lake County Library Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Roll Up Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• BLHS: CC Preston Invitational 3:30 p.m.

• BLHS: VB @Aberdeen 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m 10:00 a.m. Pumpkin Painting Contest Entry. Noon Navajo Tacos Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• BLHS: VB W Malad 5:00 p.m.

• RHS: FB  w Montacello 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Community Center: 11:30 a.m. Michelle Humphreys entertainment. Noon Ham/Potato Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BLHS: FB W Soda Springs 7:00 p.m.

• CVHS: VB @LSVR 3,4,5, p.m.

• CVHS: FB @Big Piney  2 P.M.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

• CVHS: VB @Encampment 10, 11 a.m. Noon

• RHS: VB  w Manila @Tabiona 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct.18

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, Oct. 19.

• BL Library:  Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

•  Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

Wednesday, Oct 20.

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Fried Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

Montpelier Community Foundation: 6:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• BLHS: CC  District 5 XC at Grace 3:00 p.m.

• CVHS: VB @Farson  5,6 p.m.

