• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, June 2
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner until Aug. 25. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Ribs Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB open gym from 7 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Manicotti Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• CHS: WR camp in Cokeville.
Friday, June 4
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lemon Pepper Fish Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Hospital Auxiliary: Appreciation Banquet 6 p.m. at the Jericho Gym.
• Clover Creek Jam Night: Senior Center at 6 p.m. Please wear masks and bring your own snacks or drinks. For questions please call Shelly Green at 208-390-4726.
• CHS: WR camp in Cokeville.
Saturday, June 5
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• Brenn Hill: "Still in the Fight" 7:30 p.m. at the Oregon Traill Center.
• BLHS: State HS Rodeo at Pocatello.
• CHS: WR camp in Cokeville.
Sunday, June 6
• BLHS: State HS Rodeo at Pocatello.
Monday, June 7
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: State HS Rodeo at Pocatello.
Tuesday, June 8
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at City Hall.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
Wednesday, June 9
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner until Aug. 25. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB open gym from 7 to 9 p.m.
• CHS: VB camp.