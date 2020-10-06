• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Lemon Pepper Fish Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton (208) 847-5796).
• BLHS: XC Preston Invitational at Preston at 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Chicken and Dumplings Lunch.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• BLHS: XC Bob Conley Invitational at Pocatello at 12 Noon.
• BLHS: VB at Soda Springs at 5 p.m.
• RHS: FB at Monticello at 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
• Community Center: Cheri Crane Program at Noon, Ham and Potato Casserole Lunch.
• BLHS: JVFB at Soda Springs at 4 p.m.
• BLHS: FB at Soda Springs at 7 p.m.
• CHS: FB with Big Piney at 4 p.m.
• CHS: VB with LSRV at 4, 5 p.m.
• RHS: VB at Tabiona at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• BLHS: VB Districts at 12 Noon
• CHS: VB at Encampment at 10, 11 a.m.
• CHS: VB at Saratoga at 1, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
• CJHS: Sports Start
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
• BLHS: SERVICE-A-THON (2nd choice) at 12 Noon
Wednesday, Oct. 21
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Loaded Chicken Potato Casserole Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton (208) 847-5796).
• BLHS: FB Districts at 12 Noon
• CHS: VB at Mt. View at 4, 5, 6 p.m.
• RHS: XC State all day