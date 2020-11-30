• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Unfortunately, Idaho is once again in Stage 2 of COVID recovery. As a result, Story Hour in the Montpelier branch of the library had to be cancelled along with the Mother-Daughter Book Club. Face coverings are required.
Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Since we are in Stage 2, there will be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery only. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
• Community Center: Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Sharp Shooters: (Date Change this month) For information or an invitation to sign on to the Zoom session, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: WR first day of competition
• BLHS: GBB Grace at Bear Lake at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
• Community Center: Hot Pork Sandwich Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• CJHS: GBB with Rich HS at 5 p.m.
• RMS: GBB at Cokeville at 5 p.m.
• RMS: WR Kemmerer Tri at 5 p.m.
• RHS: GBB Freshman at Morgan at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4
• Community Center: Roast Beef Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: BBB Grace at BL at 5:30 p.m.
• CJHS: GBB with Big Piney at 6 p.m.
• CJHS: GBB with Pinedale at 3:30 p.m.
• RMS: GBB vs Big Piney at 1:30 p.m.
• RMS: GBB vs Pinedale at 4 p.m.
• RHS: GBB vs Altamont at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• BLHS: GBB Rich at BL at 4 p.m.
• BLHS: BBB at Marsh Valley at 4:30 p.m.
• CHS: WR at Jackson Duals at 11 a.m.
• RMS: GBB vs Jackson at 10 a.m.
• RMS: WR Jackson Tournament at 10 a.m.
• RHS: WR at Grace Duals at 9 a.m.
• RHS: GBB at Bear Lake at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Cokeville City Hall.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
• Community Center: Sweet N Sour Chicken Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).