Wednesday, January 15
■ Community Center: Bingo at 10:0 a.m. and Meat Loaf lunch at noon.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
■ Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center
■ BLHS: WR Quad AB GR WS (Home) at 5 p.m.
■ CHS: BB at North Gem 3, 4:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 16
■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
■ Community Center: Hot turkey or pork sandwich lunch at noon.
■ BL Library: Mommy & Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.
■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon. Fit & Fall Proof at 1:00 p.m.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Community Center Board Meeting: 12:30 p.m. at community center.
■ Historical Society: 3:00 p.m. at OTC board room.
■ BL Quilt Guild: 6:00 p.m. at community center.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Bloomington City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
■ BLHS: BBB @ Malad 4 p.m.
■ CHS: BBB w/Rich 4:30,6 p.m.
■ RHS: BBB at Cokeville at 4:30 p.m.
■ RHS: GBB Freshman vs. Kemmerer 15 6 p.m.
■ RHS: WR at Lyman-Dual at 6 p.m.
Friday, January 17
■ Community Center: Dal Sellars at 11:30 a.m., Beef tip noodles lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.
■ Book Club: noon at the Community Center
■ BLHS: WR - Wendell Tournament 3 p.m.
■ BLHS: GBB - Malad at BL 4 p.m.
■ CHS: WR at Don Runner (Pavilion) TBA
■ CJHS: BBB w/Manila 10 a.m.
■ RHS: WR at Wind River Tourn all day
■ RHS: GBB at Tabiona at 2:30 p.m.
■ RHS: BBB at Tabiona at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 18
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Community Center: Healthier You Conference all day
■ BLHS: WR - Wendell Tournament 9 a.m.
■ BLHS: BBB - West Side at BL 4 p.m.
■ CJHS: BBB at Evanston Tourn. TBA
■ RHS: WR at Wind River Tourn all day
■ RMS: Boys Basketball at Evanston (A Only)
■ RHS: GBB vs. ICS at 2 p.m.
■ RHS: BBB vs. ICS at 2 p.m.
Monday, January 20
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: Junior Lakettes all week
Tuesday, January 21
■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 and Preschool Story Hour at 11:00
■ Community Center: Taco Bar lunch at noon.
■ Hospital Board Meeting: 6:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS: Junior Lakettes all week
Wednesday, January 22
■ Community Center: Bingo at 10:00 a.m. and Chicken enchiladas lunch at noon.
■ Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 and Preschool Story Hour at 11:00
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center
■ BLHS: Junior Lakettes all week
■ BLHS: BBB at Soda 4 p.m.
■ CHS: GBB w/Grace 5,6:30 p.m.