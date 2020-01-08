Wednesday, January 15

Community Center: Bingo at 10:0 a.m. and Meat Loaf lunch at noon.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

■ Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center

BLHS: WR Quad AB GR WS (Home) at 5 p.m.

CHS: BB at North Gem 3, 4:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 16

Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center

Community Center: Hot turkey or pork sandwich lunch at noon.

■ BL Library: Mommy & Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.

Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon. Fit & Fall Proof at 1:00 p.m.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Community Center Board Meeting: 12:30 p.m. at community center.

Historical Society: 3:00 p.m. at OTC board room.

BL Quilt Guild: 6:00 p.m. at community center.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Bloomington City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

BLHS: BBB @ Malad 4 p.m.

CHS: BBB w/Rich 4:30,6 p.m.

RHS: BBB at Cokeville at 4:30 p.m.

RHS: GBB Freshman vs. Kemmerer 15 6 p.m.

RHS: WR at Lyman-Dual at 6 p.m.

Friday, January 17

Community Center: Dal Sellars at 11:30 a.m., Beef tip noodles lunch at noon.

■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.

■ Book Club: noon at the Community Center

BLHS: WR - Wendell Tournament 3 p.m.

BLHS: GBB - Malad at BL 4 p.m.

CHS: WR at Don Runner (Pavilion) TBA

CJHS: BBB w/Manila 10 a.m.

RHS: WR at Wind River Tourn all day

RHS: GBB at Tabiona at 2:30 p.m.

RHS: BBB at Tabiona at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

Community Center: Healthier You Conference all day

BLHS: WR - Wendell Tournament 9 a.m.

BLHS: BBB - West Side at BL 4 p.m.

CJHS: BBB at Evanston Tourn. TBA

RHS: WR at Wind River Tourn all day

RMS: Boys Basketball at Evanston (A Only)

RHS: GBB vs. ICS at 2 p.m.

RHS: BBB vs. ICS at 2 p.m.

Monday, January 20

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: Junior Lakettes all week

Tuesday, January 21

Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center

■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 and Preschool Story Hour at 11:00

Community Center: Taco Bar lunch at noon.

Hospital Board Meeting: 6:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

BLHS: Junior Lakettes all week

Wednesday, January 22

Community Center: Bingo at 10:00 a.m. and Chicken enchiladas lunch at noon.

Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.

■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 and Preschool Story Hour at 11:00

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

■ Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center

BLHS: Junior Lakettes all week

BLHS: BBB at Soda 4 p.m.

CHS: GBB w/Grace 5,6:30 p.m.

