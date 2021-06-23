• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, June 30
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner until Aug. 25. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Noodle Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Alicia Blickfieldt: Concert of Light - Escape to Another World from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Paris Tabernacle.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
Thursday, July 1
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Turkey Stuffing Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: 12 p.m. at 69 N. Paradise Parkway, Garden City, UT.
Friday, July 2
• Community Center: Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch. Dall Sellers entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Independence Weekend: Rendezvous State Park.
• Woodruff Days Celebration: Woodruff Arena, Woodruff, Ut.
Saturday, July 3
• Montpelier Rotary Chuckwagon Breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m. at Allinger Park. Fireworks at dusk.
• Paris 4th of July Celebration: Chuckwagon Breakfast, from 6 to 10:30 a.m. Fun Run from Montpelier to Paris. Paris Tabernacle Patriotic Pageant at 11a.m. Parade at 1 p.m. Youth Rodeo. There will also be country and bluegrass bands on July 2.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• Independence Weekend: Rendezvous State Park.
• Woodruff Days Celebration: Woodruff Arena, Woodruff, Ut.
Sunday July 4
• Garden City Independence Day Celebration: Evening at Heritage Park! Live music from 7 to 9 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Bring your own blanket and chairs.
• Independence Weekend: Rendezvous State Park.
Monday, July 5
• BLMH Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at Community Center.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• Independence Weekend: Rendezvous State Park.
Tuesday, July 6
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, July 7
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner until Aug. 25. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Enchilada Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).