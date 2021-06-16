• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, June 23
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner until Aug. 25. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lasagna Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• Bear Lake Summer Volleyball Camp: 8 to 10 a.m. at Bear Lake High School.
• BLHS: BBB open gym from 7 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Loaded Potato Salad Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Bear Lake Summer Volleyball Camp: 8 to 10 a.m. at Bear Lake High School.
Friday, June 25
• Community Center: Fried Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, June 26
• Suicide Walk: 8 a.m. at the High School with speaker at 9 a.m.
• Cody’s Gastro Garage Car Show: 10 a.m. at 88 Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, UT.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
Monday, June 28
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, June 29
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
Wednesday, June 30
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner until Aug. 25. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Noodle Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB open gym from 7 to 9 p.m.