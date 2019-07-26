Wednesday, July 31
n Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Fried Chicken lunch at Noon.
n Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
n Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
Thursday, August 1
n Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
n Community Center: Biscuit an Gravy lunch at noon.
n Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
Friday, August 2
n Community Center Charlotte Skinner at 11:30 a.m. followed by Turkey dinner at noon.
n Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.
n Mattie June and Katie MatthewsBear Lake Concert Series: at Bear Lake Golf Course South of Garden City. Gate opens at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 3
n Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
Monday, August 5
n Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
Tuesday, August 6
n Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
n BL Library Children’s Story Hour Tuesday 10:30
n Community Center: Breaded Parmesan Ranch Chicken lunch at noon.
n Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
Wednesday, August 5
n Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Zita lunch at Noon.
n Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
n Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center