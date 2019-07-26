Wednesday, July 31

n Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Fried Chicken lunch at Noon.

n Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.

n Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

Thursday, August 1

n Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center

n Community Center: Biscuit an Gravy lunch at noon.

n Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Friday, August 2

n Community Center Charlotte Skinner at 11:30 a.m. followed by Turkey dinner at noon.

n Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.

n Mattie June and Katie MatthewsBear Lake Concert Series: at Bear Lake Golf Course South of Garden City. Gate opens at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

n Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

Monday, August 5

n Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

Tuesday, August 6

n Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center

n BL Library Children’s Story Hour Tuesday 10:30

n Community Center: Breaded Parmesan Ranch Chicken lunch at noon.

n Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Wednesday, August 5

n Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Zita lunch at Noon.

n Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.

n Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

