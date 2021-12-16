Support Local Journalism

Wednesday, Dec. 22

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Ham Dinner. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).

Thursday, Dec. 23

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Closed

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

Friday, Dec. 24

• Community Center: Closed

Saturday, Dec. 25

Merry Christmas !

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2

.

Monday, Dec. 27

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

Wednesday, Dec. 29

No News-Examiner Today

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Sweet and Sour Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center(Scott Burns 435-695-7588)

•   BLHS:  BBB - Firth @ BL 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Hot Corn Beef Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BLHS: WR @ KEMMER ALL DAY

Friday, Dec. 31

•  Celebrate safely!!

• Community Center: New Year's Eve Party Lasagna Lunch. Gary Scott entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Saturday, Jan 1

• Happy New Year

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Monday, Jan 3

• Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at Community Center.

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, Jan 4

• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time

11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.

• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

Wednesday, Jan 5

 

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).

• BLHS: Wr @ Kemmerer All Day

