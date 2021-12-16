Wednesday, Dec. 22
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Ham Dinner. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
Thursday, Dec. 23
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Closed
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
Friday, Dec. 24
• Community Center: Closed
Saturday, Dec. 25
Merry Christmas !
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2
.
Monday, Dec. 27
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
Wednesday, Dec. 29
No News-Examiner Today
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Sweet and Sour Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center(Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• BLHS: BBB - Firth @ BL 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Hot Corn Beef Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: WR @ KEMMER ALL DAY
Friday, Dec. 31
• Celebrate safely!!
• Community Center: New Year's Eve Party Lasagna Lunch. Gary Scott entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, Jan 1
• Happy New Year
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Monday, Jan 3
• Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at Community Center.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Jan 4
• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time
11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
Wednesday, Jan 5
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• BLHS: Wr @ Kemmerer All Day