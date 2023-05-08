.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, May 10
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken cordon bleu casserole lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Living Word Fellowship: Ladies Bible study, 11 a.m. 845 Washington St.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
Thursday, May 11
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour, infants and toddlers 10:45 to 11 a.m., preschoolers 11 a.m. to noon.
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pulled pork sandwich lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141. Table tennis 6:30 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, May 12
• Community Center: Claudia Johnson & Waverly Johnson at 11:30 a.m. Chicken fried steak lunch 12 p.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, May 13
• Snake River New Horizons concert and dinner fundraiser for Oregon Trail Center. 6 p.m. at OTC. $30 for dinner and concert, $10 for concert only, $5 for youth ticket.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Sunday, May 14
• Montpelier Catholic church: 11 a.m. mass.
• Montpelier Baptist church: Sunday school 10 a.m. Worship services 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• Living Word Fellowship: 11 a.m. service. 845 Washington St. 209-530-9515.
• Latter-day Saints services: St. Charles 10:30 a.m.; Paris 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Montpelier S. 7th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 6th: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Montpelier N. 8th: 9 a.m.; Dingle 10 a.m.; Geneva 10 a.m.; Garden City 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Laketown 10:30 a.m.
• Village Church in Garden City: worship service 10:30 a.m., 65 W. Logan Rd.
Monday, May 15
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, May 16
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Paris city council: 7:30 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Wednesday, May 17
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11 a.m. Preschool Story Hour.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. Dining area open. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Living Word Fellowship: Ladies Bible study, 11 a.m. 845 Washington St.
• Bloomington city council 7:30 p.m.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
