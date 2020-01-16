Wednesday, January 22
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10 a.m. and Chicken enchiladas lunch at noon.
■ Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m.
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center
■ BLHS: Junior Lakettes all week
■ BLHS: BBB at Soda 4 p.m.
■ CHS: GBB w/Grace 5,6:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 23
■ Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center.
■ Community Center: Beef stew lunch at noon.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS: WR Aberdeen Quad
■ BLHS: GBB - at West Side at 4 p.m.
■ CHS: WR w/Lyman & Rich 4,5,6
■ RHS: BBB vs Green River at 3:45 p.m.
■ RHS: WR at Cokeville at 5:30 p.m.
■ RHS: BBB at Mount Vernon at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, January 24
■ Community Center: Social Hour at 11:30 a.m. followed by Ham lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ BLHS: WR Aberdeen Tiger Brawl
■ BLHS: BBB Aberdeen at BL at 4 p.m.
■ CHS: BBB at Saratoga 4,5:30,7
■ CHS: GBB at Saratoga 4,5:30,7
■ RHS: WR at Aberdeen Tourn all day
■ RMS: BBB vs Manila all day
■ RHS: BBB vs. Manila at 2:30 p.m.
■ RHS: GBB vs. Manila at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 25
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Bear Lake Monster Winterfest in Garden City
■ BLHS: WR Aberdeen Tiger Brawl
■ CHS: BBB at Encampment 12,1:30,3
■ CHS: GBB at Encampment 12,1:30,3
■ CJHS: BBB w/Davis 1:30 p.m.
■ CJHS: BBB w/EMS 10 a.m.
■ RHS: WR at Aberdeen Tourn all day
■ RMS: BBB vs DMS/EMS (A Only) 10 a.m.
■ RHS: GBB vs. North Summit 12:30 p.m.
Monday, January 27
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
Tuesday, January 28
■ Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center.
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Community Center: Beef Goulash lunch at noon
■ BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS: Junior Lakettes - half time of varsity game
■ BLHS: WR Soda Springs TRI
■ BLHS: BBB Marsh Valley at BL at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, January 29
■ Community Center: Bingo at 10 a.m. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.
■ Rotary Club: noon at the Community Center
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ BLHS: GBB at Aberdeen at 4 p.m.
■ CJHS: BBB at Farson 4 p.m.
■ CHS: WR at Mt. View TBA