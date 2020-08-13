• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
Wednesday, Aug 19
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Fried Chicken Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.
Thursday, Aug 20
• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Pulled pork Lunch.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
Friday, Aug 21
• Community Center: Shelly and Cordell Green program at Noon, Stuffed meat loaf Lunch.
• RHS: VB @ Mountain Crest at 2:15 p.m.
• RHS: FB @ Kanab at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 22
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 735 N 5th Street in Montpelier. Wednesday.
Monday, Aug 24
• RHS: First Day of School
• CHS: First Day of School
Wednesday, Aug 26
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork tenderloin Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.
• BLHS: First Day of School
• CHS: Back to School Night