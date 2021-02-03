• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Closed until Feb. 5 due to COVID-19 exposure. As of Feb. 5, since we are in Stage 2, Limit of 10 people at a time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
• Community Center: Closed until Feb. 5 due to COVID-19 exposure.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB Westside at Bear Lake at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / PreSchoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Closed until Feb. 5 due to COVID-19 exposure.
• BLHS: GBB Districts.
• CHS: BBB with Rich 4:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m.
• RMS: BBB vs. Star Valley at 4 p.m.
• RHS: GBB at Cokeville at 7:40 a.m.
• RHS: BBB at Cokeville at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
• Community Center: Roast Beef Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: WR at Challis at 3 p.m.
• BLHS: BBB at Aberdeen at 4 p.m.
• RHS: GBB vs. Tabiona at 2:30 p.m.
• RMS: BBB vs. Tabiona at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: GBB Districts.
• BLHS: WR at Challis at 8 a.m.
• CJHS: BBB with at Mt. View at 10 a.m.
• CJHS: BBB with Lyman at 1:30 p.m.
• CHS: BBB with LSRV at 12, 1:30, and 3 p.m.
• CHS: WR at Bridgerland Tourn. (Lyman) TBA.
• RMS: BBB vs. Lyman at 10 a.m.
• RMS: BBB vs. Mt. View at 1 p.m.
• RHS: BBB at West Side at 1 p.m.
• RHS: GBB at Providence Hall at 1 p.m.
• RHS: GBB Freshmen vs. North Summit at 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at BL County Courthouse.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2
• BLHS: GBB Districts.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / PreSchoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
• BLHS: BBB at Soda Springs at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
• Community Center: BBQ Boneless Pork Ribs Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: GBB Districts.