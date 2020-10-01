• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Fried chicken Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City: Council Meeting 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton (208) 847-5796).
• BLHS: VB at Aberdeen at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., White Chili Lunch.
• Garden City: Council Meeting 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• BLHS: XC Bob Conley Invitational at Pocatello at 12 Noon.
• BLHS: VB at Malad at 5 p.m.
• CJHS: FB at Mt. View at 4 p.m.
• CHS: VB at Farson at 5, 6 p.m.
• RMS: VB vs. South Valley at 4 p.m.
• RHS: VB vs. Manila at 4:45 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
• Community Center: Dal Sellars Program at Noon, Lemon Chicken Lunch.
• BLHS: JVFB at Malad at 4 p.m
• BLHS: FB at Malad at 7 p.m.
• CJHS: VB at Rich at 9 a.m.
• CHS: FB at Kemmerer at 6 p.m.
• CHS: VB with Encampment at 2, 3 p.m.
• RMS: VB vs. Cokeville at 9 a.m.
• RHS: VB at Richfield Tournament all day
• RHS: FB vs. Duchesne at 1 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• CJHS: VB (8th) at Lyman TBA
• CJHS: VB (7th) at Evanston TBA
• RMS: VB No Div. Tournament at 9 a.m.
• RHS: VB at Richfield Tournament all day
Monday, Oct. 12
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at courthouse
• CHS: FB at Big Piney at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office
• St. Charles City: Council Meeting 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall
• Cokeville: Council Meeting 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall
• CJHS: FB with Lyman at 4 p.m.
• RHS: XC Region at Manila at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Lemon Pepper Fish Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton (208) 847-5796).
• BLHS: XC Preston Invitational at Preston at 3:30 p.m.
• RHS: XC Region all day