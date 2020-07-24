• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
• Bear Lake County Senior Center: Now Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Wednesday, July 29
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Chicken Enchilada Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.
Thursday, July 30
• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Navajo Taco Lunch.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
Friday, July 31
• Community Center: Turkey Lunch.
Saturday, Aug 1
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 735 N 5th Street in Montpelier. Wednesday.
Tuesday, Aug 4
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, Aug 5
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Roast Beef Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
