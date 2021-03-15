• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Mar. 17
• St. Patrick’s Day!
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Corn Beef Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BL Library: Mother/Daughter book club at 7 p.m.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room at 5 p.m.
• BLHS: Softball at Firth.
Thursday, Mar. 18
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Story Hour 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Baseball at Logan.
• BLHS: Softball at Wendell.
• BLHS: Track — Snake River.
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room at 5 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 19
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Ham & Potato Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Parks and Rec: Boys Basketball.
• BLHS: Track — West Jefferson.
Saturday, Mar. 20
• First Day of Spring!
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• BL Parks and Rec: Boys Basketball.
Monday, Mar. 22
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 23
• BL Library: Learning Time 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Story Hour 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at hospital board board.
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room at 5 p.m.
• BLHS: Baseball at Preston.
Wednesday, Mar. 24
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Porcupine Meatballs Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: LLWR in Lunch Room at 5 p.m.
• BLHS: V/JV Golf at Aberdeen.