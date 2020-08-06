• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
• Bear Lake County Senior Center: Now Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Wednesday, Aug 12
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork Egg Roll Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.
Thursday, Aug 13
• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Pizza Lunch.
• Garden City Council Mtg: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
Friday, Aug 14
• Community Center: Social Hour at Noon, Lemon Pepper Fish Lunch.
Saturday, Aug 15
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 735 N 5th Street in Montpelier. Wednesday.
Tuesday, Aug 18
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, Aug 19
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Fried Chicken Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.