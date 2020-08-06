Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.

• Bear Lake County Senior Center: Now Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Wednesday, Aug 12

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Pork Egg Roll Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

Thursday, Aug 13

• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.

• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Pizza Lunch.

• Garden City Council Mtg: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.

Friday, Aug 14

• Community Center: Social Hour at Noon, Lemon Pepper Fish Lunch.

Saturday, Aug 15

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 735 N 5th Street in Montpelier. Wednesday.

Tuesday, Aug 18

• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

Wednesday, Aug 19

• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Fried Chicken Lunch.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• Montpelier City Council: 7 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Program: by LDS Family Services. Look up on website to see what phone meetings are being held.

