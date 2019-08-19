Wednesday, August 21
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Lemon Pepper Fish lunch at noon.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the community center
■ Bear Lake County SCHOOL STARTS
Thursday, August 23
■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon.
■ BL Library: Mommy & Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.
■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon. Fit & Fall Proof @ 1:00 p.m.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Community Center Board Meeting: 12:30 p.m. at community center.
■ Historical Society: 3:00 p.m. at OTC board room.
■ BL Quilt Guild: 6:30 p.m. at Mary Hobson home.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Bloomington City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
Friday, August 23
■ Community Center Gary Scott at 11:30 a.m. followed by Ham lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.
Saturday, August 24
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
Monday, August 25
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
Tuesday, August 26
■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
■ BL Library Children's Story Hour Tuesday 10:30
■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon.
■ Hospital Board Meeting: 6:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Cokeville SCHOOL STARTS
Wednesday, August 27
■ Community Center: Knitting Club @10AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
■ Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Rotary Club, noon at the Community Center