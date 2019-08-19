Wednesday, August 21

■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Lemon Pepper Fish lunch at noon.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.

■ Rotary Club: Noon at the community center

■ Bear Lake County SCHOOL STARTS

Thursday, August 23

■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center

■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon.

■ BL Library: Mommy & Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.

■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon. Fit & Fall Proof @ 1:00 p.m.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

■ Community Center Board Meeting: 12:30 p.m. at community center.

■ Historical Society: 3:00 p.m. at OTC board room.

■ BL Quilt Guild: 6:30 p.m. at Mary Hobson home.

■ Bloomington City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

Friday, August 23

■ Community Center Gary Scott at 11:30 a.m. followed by Ham lunch at noon.

■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, August 24

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

Monday, August 25

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

Tuesday, August 26

■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center

■ BL Library Children's Story Hour Tuesday 10:30

■ Community Center: Soup and sandwich lunch at noon.

■ Hospital Board Meeting: 6:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

■ Cokeville SCHOOL STARTS

Wednesday, August 27

■ Community Center: Knitting Club @10AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.

■ Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

■ Rotary Club, noon at the Community Center

