• Bear Lake County Library Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664.
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lasagna Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141. Vote for your favorite Pumpkin.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Band/ Choir Concert 7:00 p.m. at Middle School.
Thursday, Oct. 28
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Chicken Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
Friday,Oct.29
• Community Center: Mummified Meatballs Coffin Lunch. Cordell Green entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: State Volleyball Tournament all day.
• CHS: CHFB 1st Round FB playoff Time TBA.
• RHS: RHSCC State Cross Country at Rose Park all Day.
• RHS: RHSVB State Tournament @ UVU All Day
Saturday, Oct. 30
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Monday, Nov. 1
• Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at Community Center.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Nov 2
• ELECTION DAY- Please Vote
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
Wednesday, Nov 3
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).