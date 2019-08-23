Wednesday, August 28

 Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.

■ Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.

■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center

Thursday, August 29

■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center

■ Community Center: Navajo Taco lunch at noon.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

■ BLHS Volleyball: Grace here at 5 p.m.

■BLHS XC Weber State Invitational - Ogden

Friday, August 30

■ Community Center Maury Young at 11:30 a.m. followed by Beef Tip Noodle lunch at noon.

■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.

■ Southeastern Idaho State Fair Starts

■ BLHS VB: - Cokeville Tournament

■ BLFB - JV Rich @ BL 4:00 p.m.

■ BLFB - Rich @ BL 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

Monday, September 2

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

 LABOR DAY

Tuesday, September 3

■ BL Library Children's Story Hour 10:30

■ Community Center: Pizza lunch at noon.

■ Georgetown City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.

■ Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Wednesday, September 4

■ Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Sweet & Sour Chicken lunch at noon.

■ Garden City Planning Commission: 5:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.

■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center

■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

■  Bear River Heritage presentation  at Rich County Commission, 11:00 a.m.

■   Bear River Heritage presentation at  Laketown Town Council – 7:00 p.m.

