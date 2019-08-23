Wednesday, August 28
Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
■ Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7:00 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center
Thursday, August 29
■ Art Guild: 10:00 a.m. at community center
■ Community Center: Navajo Taco lunch at noon.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS Volleyball: Grace here at 5 p.m.
■BLHS XC Weber State Invitational - Ogden
Friday, August 30
■ Community Center Maury Young at 11:30 a.m. followed by Beef Tip Noodle lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11:00 a.m.
■ Southeastern Idaho State Fair Starts
■ BLHS VB: - Cokeville Tournament
■ BLFB - JV Rich @ BL 4:00 p.m.
■ BLFB - Rich @ BL 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 31
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
Monday, September 2
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ LABOR DAY
Tuesday, September 3
■ BL Library Children's Story Hour 10:30
■ Community Center: Pizza lunch at noon.
■ Georgetown City Council: 7:00 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
■ Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
Wednesday, September 4
■ Community Center: Knitting Club @ 10 AM Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: @ noon. Sweet & Sour Chicken lunch at noon.
■ Garden City Planning Commission: 5:00 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. For information call Rich and Carol Isom at (208) 847-3705.
■ Rotary Club noon at the Community Center
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
■ Bear River Heritage presentation at Rich County Commission, 11:00 a.m.
■ Bear River Heritage presentation at Laketown Town Council – 7:00 p.m.