• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Unfortunately, Idaho is once again in Stage 2 of COVID recovery. As a result, Story Hour in the Montpelier branch of the library had to be cancelled along with the Mother-Daughter Book Club. Face coverings are required.
Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Since we are in Stage 2, Limit of 10 people at a time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Dec. 30
• Community Center: Chicken cordon bleu Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: GBB at Marsh Valley.
• BLHS: BBB North Fremont at BL at 4 p.m.
• CHS: Christmas Break
• RHS: Christmas Break
Thursday, Dec. 31
• Community Center: Closed
Friday, Jan. 1
• NEW YEARS DAY!
Saturday, Jan. 2
• BLHS: BBB Marsh Valley at BL at 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 4
• BHS: School back in session.
• CHS: School back in session.
• RHS: School back in session.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
• Community Center: Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB at Firth.
• BLHS: GBB Soda at BL.