Wednesday, Nov 3

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

Thursday, Nov. 4

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m.Taco Soup Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: Noon at 69 N Paradise Pkwy, Garden City, UT.

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• CHS: CHSVB State Volleyball @ Casper

Friday, Nov. 5

• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Cheesy Chili Mac Casserole Lunch. Dal Sellars entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• CHS: CHFB 2nd Round FB playoff Time TBA

Saturday, Nov 6

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

• Community Center: Fill the Truck food Pantry drive -truck at Broulim's Parking Lot 10-2.

• CHS: CHFB 2nd Round FB playoff Time TBA

• RHS: RHSFB State Semifinals TBA

Monday, Nov. 8

• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

• BL Library:  Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.

• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.

• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• BLHS: GBB Preston Jambore all Day

Wednesday, Nov 10

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Chop Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

