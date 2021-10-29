Wednesday, Nov 3
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
Thursday, Nov. 4
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m.Taco Soup Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: Noon at 69 N Paradise Pkwy, Garden City, UT.
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• CHS: CHSVB State Volleyball @ Casper
Friday, Nov. 5
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Cheesy Chili Mac Casserole Lunch. Dal Sellars entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• CHS: CHFB 2nd Round FB playoff Time TBA
Saturday, Nov 6
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• Community Center: Fill the Truck food Pantry drive -truck at Broulim's Parking Lot 10-2.
• CHS: CHFB 2nd Round FB playoff Time TBA
• RHS: RHSFB State Semifinals TBA
Monday, Nov. 8
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• BLHS: GBB Preston Jambore all Day
Wednesday, Nov 10
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Chop Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).