• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, June 8
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Twice Baked Potatoes Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
Thursday, June 9
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Sandwich/salad Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
Friday, June 10
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Mississippi Pot Roast Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, June 11
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Monday, June 13
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, June 14
• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664.
• BLMH: Hospital board Meeting 7:00 p.m. Hospital Board Room.
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
Wednesday, June 15
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Oriental Pork over Rice Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588).
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.