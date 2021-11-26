• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. BBQ Rib Patty and Baked Beans Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: GBB vs Firth 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, Dec 2
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chili and Corn Bread Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: Noon at 69 N Paradise Pkwy, Garden City, UT.
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• BLHS: GBB @ American Falls 4:p.m.
• RHS: GBB Rich vs Westside 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec 3
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Del Sellers Trivia entertainment. Chicken Breast Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: BBB vs Grace 4:00 p.m.
• RHS: GBB Freshman @ Mountain home 5:30 p.m.
• RHS: BBB vs Telos 5;30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec 4
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Lakettes @ Blackfoot 8:30 a.m.
• BLHS: WR @ Grace
• BLHS: GBB vs Rich 4:00 p.m.
• BLHS: BBB @ Marsh Valley 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Dec 6
• Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at Community Center.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Dec 7
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
Wednesday, Dec 8
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: GBB @ Grace 4:00 p.m.