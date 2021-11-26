Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. BBQ Rib Patty and Baked Beans Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• BLHS: GBB vs Firth 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec 2

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chili and Corn Bread Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BL Valley Chamber of Commerce: Noon at 69 N Paradise Pkwy, Garden City, UT.

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

BLHS: GBB @ American Falls 4:p.m.

RHS: GBB Rich vs Westside 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec 3

• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Del Sellers Trivia entertainment. Chicken Breast Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BLHS: BBB vs Grace 4:00 p.m.

• RHS: GBB Freshman @ Mountain home 5:30 p.m.

•  RHS: BBB vs Telos 5;30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 4

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

BLHS: Lakettes @ Blackfoot 8:30 a.m.

BLHS: WR @ Grace

BLHS: GBB vs Rich 4:00 p.m.

BLHS: BBB @ Marsh Valley 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec 6

• Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at Community Center.

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, Dec 7

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.

• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :30 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

Wednesday, Dec 8

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• BLHS: GBB @ Grace 4:00 p.m.

