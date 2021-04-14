• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Apr. 14
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Roast Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Rotary Club: No
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Softball Malad at Bear Lake.
• CJHS: Track at Star Valley at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Apr. 15
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Potato Bar/Salad Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Quilt Guild: 6 p.m. at Community Center.
• BLHS: Lakette Tryouts: 7 p.m. at AJ Winters Elementary.
• BLHS: Track Westside Invitational.
• BLHS: V/JV Boys/Girls Golf at Grace.
• CJHS: Track at Star Valley at 12 Noon.
Friday, Apr. 16
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Fried Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Softball — Malad Tournament.
• RHS: Golf at Evanston 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• RHS: Track at Evanston 1 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 17
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• BLHS: Softball — Malad Tournament.
• BLHS: Baseball at American Falls.
• CHS: Track at Logan at 8 a.m.
Monday, Apr. 19
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Lakette Tryouts: 7 p.m. at AJ Winters Elementary.
Tuesday, Apr. 20
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• BLHS: Baseball at Preston.
Wednesday, Apr. 21
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef ‘N Broccoli Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• BL Library: Mother/Daughter from 7 to 8 p.m.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Golf at Grace V Girls and all JV.
• BLHS: Softball Preston at Bear Lake.
• BLHS: Golf at Soda Springs vs. Boys.