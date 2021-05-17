• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, May 19
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner for next 15 weeks. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Roast Beef Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BL Library: Mother and daughter from 7 to 8 p.m.
• Bloomington City Council Meeting: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council Meeting: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• RHS: State Golf at Rose Park from 12 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Grilled Tuna Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Rodeo Districts at Grace.
• CHS: State Track at Casper TBA.
Friday, May 21
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Musical “Oz” 7 p.m. at Middle School auditorium- Single ticket price: $6, Family Pass: $25, pay at the door.
• BLHS: State Track.
• BLHS: State Softball.
• BLHS: State Baseball.
• RHS: State Track at Davis High from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• BLHS: Musical “Oz” 7 p.m. at Middle School auditorium- Single ticket price: $6, Family Pass: $25, pay at the door.
• RHS: State Track at Davis High from 12 to 6 p.m.
Monday, May 24
• Garden City Mayor’s Beautification Day: 10 a.m. Meet at 50th South. Call Bess at 435-881-3223 for info. Free lunch at Garden City Park at Noon. Come with your weed eaters, your clippers, and your strong arms!
• BLHS: Scholarship Assembly at 3 p.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Musical “Oz” 7 p.m. at Middle School auditorium- Single ticket price: $6, Family Pass: $25, pay at the door.
• BLHS: Senior Walk of Fame at 8:15 a.m.
• CHS: Lock-In.
Tuesday, May 25
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. in Hospital Board Room.
• BLHS: Senior Trip at 9 a.m.
• BLHS: Senior Banquet at Jericho Gym at 6 p.m.
• CJHS: Awards Assembly 10 a.m.
• CHS: Athletic Awards Night at 6 p.m.
• CHS: Awards Night at 7 p.m.
• RHS: Senior Trip at 8 a.m.
Wednesday, May 26
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Tenderloin Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Graduation Practice at Paris Tabernacle at 10 a.m.
• BLHS: Yearbook Stomp at 5 p.m.
• CHS: Graduation at 6 p.m.
• RMS: Choir Concert at 6:30 p.m.
• RHS: Choir Concert at 1:15 p.m.