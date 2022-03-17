• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, March 23
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lasagna area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: Baseball @ Preston
Thursday, March 24
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Chef Salad. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• BLHS: Softball @ Shelly
• BLHS: Golf -V/JV Boys & Girls @ Aberdeen
Friday, March 25
• Community Center: Roast Beef Cordell Green entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Baseball @ Green Canyon
• BLHS: softball @ Green Canyon • • CHS: JHTRK Lyman 11 AM
Saturday, March 26
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• CHS: Trk @ Copper Hills ( WEST JORDAN TBA
Monday, March 28
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, March 29
.• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour.
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
Wednesday, March 30
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Manicotti Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.