• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, July 28
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hot Turkey Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
Thursday, July 29
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Club on a Hoagie Bun Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or
Friday, July 29
• Community Center: Spaghetti Lunch. Doc Manwell entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Car Show: at Wells C. Stock Park
Saturday, July 30
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2
.
Monday, August 2
• Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at Community Center.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, August 3
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, August 4
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Corn Beef and Cabbage. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).