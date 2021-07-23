Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, July 28

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hot Turkey Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

Thursday, July 29

BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Club on a Hoagie Bun Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or

Friday, July 29

Community Center: Spaghetti Lunch. Doc Manwell entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Car Show: at Wells C. Stock Park

Saturday, July 30

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2

.

Monday, August 2

Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at Community Center.

Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, August 3

BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.

Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

Wednesday, August 4

BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Corn Beef and Cabbage. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you