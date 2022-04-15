• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, April 20
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• BLHS: Baseball vs Preston
• BLHS: Softball @ Malad 4:00 p.m.
• CHS: TRK @ Star Valley
Thursday, April 21
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. French Dip Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• Ed Humphreys for Governor Town Hall: at The Bloomington Hall on Thursday, April 21st at 6pm.
• BLHS: 5V Golf / All JV @ Grace
• BLHS: Softball @ Westside 4:00 p.m.
• BLHS: Golf 5V Boys @ Soda Springs
Friday, April 22
• Community Center: Chicken Alfredo Casserole Lunch Lunch. Michelle Humphries entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: High School Rodeo @ Marsh Valley
• BLHS: Track Direct Com Invitational @ ISU
• BLHS: Baseball @ Soda
• RHS: Golf @ Bear Lake
Saturday, April 23
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Softball @ Malad
• BLHS: Baseball @ Challis
• CHS: JHTRK @ GreenRiver
• CHS: TRK @ Skyview or Kemmerer
• RHS: Track @ Skyview or Kemmerer
Monday, April 25
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, April 26
.• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• BLMH Hospital Board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. Hospital Board Room
• BLHS: Golf v/JV Boys and Girls @ Grace
• BLHS: Track Fred Simpson Invitational @ Arco
Wednesday, April 27
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Scalloped Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• BLHS: Track Bear Lake Invitational
• BLHS: Baseball @ Malad
• BLHS: Golf - V/JV Boys & Girls North Gem, West Side @ BL