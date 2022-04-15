Support Local Journalism

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, April 20

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• BLHS: Baseball vs Preston

• BLHS: Softball @ Malad 4:00 p.m.

• CHS: TRK @ Star Valley

Thursday, April 21

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. French Dip Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.

• Ed Humphreys for Governor Town Hall: at The Bloomington Hall on Thursday, April 21st at 6pm.

• BLHS: 5V Golf / All JV @ Grace

• BLHS: Softball @ Westside 4:00 p.m.

• BLHS: Golf 5V Boys @ Soda Springs

 Friday, April 22

• Community Center: Chicken Alfredo Casserole Lunch Lunch. Michelle Humphries entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BLHS: High School Rodeo @ Marsh Valley

• BLHS: Track Direct Com Invitational @ ISU

• BLHS: Baseball @ Soda

• RHS: Golf @ Bear Lake

Saturday, April 23

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

• BLHS: Softball @ Malad

• BLHS: Baseball @ Challis

• CHS: JHTRK @ GreenRiver

• CHS: TRK @ Skyview or Kemmerer

• RHS: Track @ Skyview or Kemmerer

Monday, April 25

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, April 26

.• BL Library:  10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• BLMH Hospital Board Meeting: 7:00 p.m. Hospital Board Room

BLHS: Golf v/JV Boys and Girls @ Grace

• BLHS: Track Fred Simpson Invitational @ Arco

Wednesday, April 27

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Scalloped Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• BLHS: Track Bear Lake Invitational

• BLHS: Baseball @ Malad

• BLHS: Golf - V/JV Boys & Girls North Gem, West Side @ BL

