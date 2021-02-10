• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: No seating limit at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
• Community Center: BBQ Boneless Pork Ribs Lunch. No seating limit at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: GBB Districts.
Thursday, Feb. 11
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Grilled Cheese/Tomato Soup Lunch. No seating limit at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• CJHS: BBB at Big Piney at 4 p.m.
• RHS: GBB Freshman vs. St. Valley at 6 p.m.
• RHS: BBB Freshman vs. St. Valley at 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
• Community Center: Lasagna Lunch. No seating limit at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• CHS: WR at Carbon County canceled.
• CHS: BBB with Saratoga at 4, 5:30, and 7 p.m.
• RHS: WR State at Sevier Valley Center at 8 a.m.
• RHS: GBB at Duchesne from 2 to 7 p.m.
• RHS: BBB vs. Mt. Vernon from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: BBB Districts.
• CHS: BBB with Encampment 12, 1:30 and 3 p.m.
• RMS: BBB at Jackson from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• RHS: BBB vs. Wendover at 1 p.m.
• RMS: GBB vs. Wendover at 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 14
• Valentines Day!
Monday, Feb. 15
• President’s Day!
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• BLHS: BBB Districts.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Beef Taco Casserole Lunch. No seating limit at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BL Library: Mother/Daughter from 7 to 8 p.m.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).