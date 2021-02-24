• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Stew Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• CJHS: BBB with Farson at 4 p.m.
• CHS: GBB Regionals at Farson.
Thursday, Feb. 25
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Enchilada Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: BBB Districts.
• CHS: BBB Regionals at Saratoga.
• CHS: WR State at Casper.
Friday, Feb. 26
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: WR State Tournament.
• BLHS: BBB Districts.
• CHS: GBB Regional Championship
Saturday, Feb. 27
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• CJHS: BBB Tournament at Pinedale.
• CHS: BBB Regional Championship at Lander.
• RMS: BBB Tournament at Pinedale at 9 a.m.
• RHS: BBB State Play-In Games All Day.
Monday, Mar. 1
• Hospital Auxiliary: 1 p.m. at the Community Center.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Mar. 2
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, Mar. 3
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• CHS: BBB State at Casper.