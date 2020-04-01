• Bear Lake Senior Center: The Senior Center will only be open for curbside to-go meals on Wednesdays and Fridays only. Orders need to be called in by 10 a.m. if possible. They have call waiting, so if they do not answer, please try again. Bread and dinner rolls are still available to purchase. To pre-order, call 208-847-3141. They will also still be doing Home Delivery meals. As soon as the ban is lifted for public gatherings, they will assume their regular days and hours. Menus are subject to change.
Wednesday, April 8
• Community Center: Pork Tenderloin Lunch - call in for order
• Montpelier City: Council Meeting at Montpelier City Hall at 7:30 p.m. meeting will be done with conference call Dial in number: 978-990-5000-Access Code: 202030#
Friday, April 10
• Community Center: Lasagna Lunch - call in for order.
Monday, April 13
• BL County Commissioners Meeting: 9 a.m. by telephone conference.
Tuesday, April 14
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. by telephone conference.