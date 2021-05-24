• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, May 26
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Tenderloin Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Graduation Practice at Paris Tabernacle at 10 a.m.
• BLHS: Yearbook Stomp at 5 p.m.
• CHS: Graduation at 6 p.m.
• RMS: Choir Concert at 6:30 p.m.
• RHS: Choir Concert at 1:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
• Community Center: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Tacos Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Graduation Ceremony Paris Tabernacle at 7 p.m.
• BLHS: Seniors all night party.
• CHS: BBB Skills Camp at HS from 5 to 7 p.m.
• CHS: GBB Skills Camp at HS from 5 to 7 p.m.
• RMS: Lagoon 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• RHS: Lagoon 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, May 28
• Community Center: Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. BBQ Chicken Breast Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Clover Creek Jam Night: Senior Center at 6 p.m. Please wear masks and bring your own snacks or drinks. For questions please call Shelly Green at 208-390-4726.
• Parks and Rec: 2021 Softball Pitcher/Catcher Softball Camp at BLHS. Grades 3-12 pitchers from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and catchers from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Grades 8-12 pitchers from 12 to 3 p.m. and catchers 1 to 3 p.m.
• RMS: Awards Assembly at 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 29
• The Cruise: 6 p.m. in Montpelier. Lots of vendors and a group of muscle cars will be there to make your night fun. Prizes for the “coolest” and “funnest” rides.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
Monday, May 31
• MEMORIAL DAY
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, June 1
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, June 2
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Beef Ribs Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB open gym from 7 to 9 p.m.