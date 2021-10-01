Wednesday, Oct 6
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Sweet & Sour Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
Thursday,Oct. 7
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.Fish Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• BLHS:CC - @ Pocatello
• CHS: JHFB w/Mt. View 4 pm
• CHS: VB w/Farson 4,5 pm
• RMS:VB vs Star Valley
• RHS: VB vs Tabiona
• RHS: Freshman FB @ North Summit
Friday. Oct 8
• Community Center: Drawing for gun raffle! Spaghetti Lunch. Bear Lake Bandit Gary Maxwell entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: FB - Varisty - Malad @ BL
• BLHS: FB - JV - Malad @ BL
• BLHS: JV Volleyball@ West Side
• CHS: FB w/Kemmerer 1pm
• RHS: VB @ Richfield Tournament
• RHS: Pre-Region XC Race
• RHS: FB vs. North Summit
Saturday, Oct 9
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Monday, Oct 11
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, Oct 12
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
• BLHS:Service a Thon Alternate
Wednesday,Oct 13
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Rollup Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
• BLHS: CC @ Preston
• BLHS: VB - @ Aberdeen
• CHS: Fall Concert 7:30 p.m.