Wednesday, Oct 6

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Sweet & Sour Chicken Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

Thursday,Oct. 7

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.Fish Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• BLHS:CC - @ Pocatello

• CHS: JHFB w/Mt. View 4 pm

• CHS: VB w/Farson 4,5 pm

• RMS:VB vs Star Valley

• RHS: VB vs Tabiona

• RHS: Freshman FB @ North Summit

Friday. Oct 8

• Community Center: Drawing for gun raffle! Spaghetti Lunch. Bear Lake Bandit Gary Maxwell entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BLHS: FB - Varisty - Malad @ BL

• BLHS: FB - JV - Malad @ BL

• BLHS: JV Volleyball@ West Side

• CHS: FB w/Kemmerer 1pm

• RHS: VB @ Richfield Tournament

• RHS: Pre-Region XC Race

• RHS: FB vs. North Summit

Saturday, Oct 9

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Monday, Oct 11

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, Oct 12

• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Courthouse.

• BL Library:  Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m./Preschool 11 a.m. to noon. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Office.

• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.

• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.

• BLHS:Service a Thon Alternate

Wednesday,Oct 13

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Rollup Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).

• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.

• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.

• BLHS: CC @ Preston

• BLHS: VB - @ Aberdeen

• CHS: Fall Concert 7:30 p.m.

