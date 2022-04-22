• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, April 27
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Scalloped Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• BLHS: Track Bear Lake Invitational
• BLHS: Baseball @ Malad
• BLHS: Golf - V/JV Boys & Girls North Gem, West Side @ BL
Thursday, April 28
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. BBQ Pork Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• BLHS: Golf - 5V Boys/5V Girls @ Snake River
• BLHS: Softball @ Malad 4:00 p.m.
Friday, April 29
• Community Center: Mississippi Pot Roast Cordell Green entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Track Tiger/Grizz Invit, Idaho Falls
• BLHS: High School Rodeo Grace
• BLHS: Softball @ Soda Springs
• CHS: Trk @ Pinedale
• RHS: Golf @ Evanston
Saturday, April 30
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Baseball @ AF
Monday, May 2
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, May 3
.• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
• BLHS: Golf-5V Boys @ Bear Lake
• BLHS: Baseball vs Malad
• CHS: Athletics Award Night
Wednesday, May 4
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: Baseball vs Soda Springs
• BLHS: Softball vs West Side
• BLHS: Track Elsie Bastian Invit.