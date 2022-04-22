Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, April 27

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Hamburger Scalloped Casserole Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• BLHS: Track Bear Lake Invitational

• BLHS: Baseball @ Malad

• BLHS: Golf - V/JV Boys & Girls North Gem, West Side @ BL

Thursday, April 28

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. BBQ Pork Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.

• BLHS: Golf - 5V Boys/5V Girls @ Snake River

• BLHS: Softball @ Malad 4:00 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Community Center: Mississippi Pot Roast Cordell Green entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

BLHS: Track Tiger/Grizz Invit, Idaho Falls

• BLHS: High School Rodeo Grace

BLHS: Softball @ Soda Springs

• CHS: Trk @ Pinedale

• RHS: Golf @ Evanston

Saturday, April 30

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

BLHS: Baseball @ AF

Monday, May 2

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

Tuesday, May 3

.• BL Library:  10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.

• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall

• BLHS: Golf-5V Boys @ Bear Lake

• BLHS: Baseball vs Malad

CHS: Athletics Award Night

Wednesday, May 4

Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• BLHS: Baseball vs Soda Springs

• BLHS: Softball vs West Side

• BLHS: Track Elsie Bastian Invit.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you