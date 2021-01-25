• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Unfortunately, Idaho is once again in Stage 2 of COVID recovery. As a result, Story Hour in the Montpelier branch of the library had to be cancelled along with the Mother-Daughter Book Club. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Closed until Feb. 5 due to COVID-19 exposure.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: GBB Aberdeen at Bear Lake.
• CJHS: GBB at Farson at 4 p.m.
• CHS: WR with Mt. View TBA.
Thursday, Jan. 28
• RHS: WR Regionals at Tintic all day.
• RHS: BBB vs. USDB at 4:30 p.m.
• RHS: GBB Freshmen vs. Mr. View at 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
• BLHS: WR Quad at 6 p.m.
• CHS: BBB with Farson at 4, 5:30, and 7 p.m.
• RMS: BBB at Lyman at 8 a.m.
• RHS: GBB at ICS at 2 p.m.
• RHS: BBB at ICS at 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2
• BLHS: BBB at Malad at 4 p.m.
• CHS: BBB with Grace at 12, 1:30, and 3 p.m.
• CHS: WR at Pinedale Duals TBA.
• RMS: BBB at Big Piney Tourn. at 9 a.m.
• RHS: GBB at Duchesne at 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2
Tuesday, Feb. 2
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
• BLHS: GBB Districts
• CJHS: BBB with Kemmerer at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB Westside at Bear Lake at 4 p.m.