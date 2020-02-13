Wednesday, February 19

Community Center: Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. Hamburger Steak lunch at noon.

■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

Montpelier Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall

Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

BLHS: WR - Districts at Soda

Thursday, February 20

Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center

■ BL Library: Mommy & Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.

Community Center: Turkey/Ham Sandwich lunch at noon.

Historical Society: 3 p.m. at OTC board room.

BL Quilt Guild: 6:30 p.m. at community center.

Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

BLHS: GBB State at Boise

BLHS: BBB - Districts

CJHS: BBB at Manila 4:30 p.m.

RMS: BBB at Kemmerer at 5 p.m.

Friday, February 21

Community Center Board Meeting: 9 a.m. at community center.

■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.

Community Center: Book Club at 11:30 a.m., Beef Tip Noodle lunch at noon, followed by Social Hour.

BLHS: GBB State at Boise

CHS: BBB with Farson 4,5:30,7 p.m.

CHS: GBB with Farson 4,5:30,7 p.m.

CJHS: BBB with Rich 9 a.m.

RMS: BBB at Cokeville at 9 a.m.

Saturday, February 22

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: GBB State at Boise

CHS: GBB and BBB at LSRV 12,1:30,3 p.m.

CJHS: BBB at Big Piney 1:30 p.m.

CJHS: BBB at Pinedale 10 a.m.

CHS: WR Regionals (Wind River) TBA

RMS: BBB at Big Piney/Pinedale 10 a.m.

Monday, February 24

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: BBB - Districts

Tuesday, February 25

Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community center

■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.

Community Center: Taco Bar lunch at 12 p.m. and Circuit Breaker will be at Community Center

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417

Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Wednesday, February 26

Community Center: Bingo at 10:0 a.m. and Lemon Pepper Fish lunch at noon.

■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.

■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: BBB - Districts

CJHS: BBB with Farson 4 p.m.

RHS: GBB and BBB State Tournament at Sevier Valley Center, Richfield, UT, all day

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.