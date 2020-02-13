Wednesday, February 19
■ Community Center: Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. Hamburger Steak lunch at noon.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
■ Montpelier Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ BLHS: WR - Districts at Soda
Thursday, February 20
■ Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center
■ BL Library: Mommy & Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Community Center: Turkey/Ham Sandwich lunch at noon.
■ Historical Society: 3 p.m. at OTC board room.
■ BL Quilt Guild: 6:30 p.m. at community center.
■ Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS: GBB State at Boise
■ BLHS: BBB - Districts
■ CJHS: BBB at Manila 4:30 p.m.
■ RMS: BBB at Kemmerer at 5 p.m.
Friday, February 21
■ Community Center Board Meeting: 9 a.m. at community center.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Community Center: Book Club at 11:30 a.m., Beef Tip Noodle lunch at noon, followed by Social Hour.
■ BLHS: GBB State at Boise
■ CHS: BBB with Farson 4,5:30,7 p.m.
■ CHS: GBB with Farson 4,5:30,7 p.m.
■ CJHS: BBB with Rich 9 a.m.
■ RMS: BBB at Cokeville at 9 a.m.
Saturday, February 22
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: GBB State at Boise
■ CHS: GBB and BBB at LSRV 12,1:30,3 p.m.
■ CJHS: BBB at Big Piney 1:30 p.m.
■ CJHS: BBB at Pinedale 10 a.m.
■ CHS: WR Regionals (Wind River) TBA
■ RMS: BBB at Big Piney/Pinedale 10 a.m.
Monday, February 24
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: BBB - Districts
Tuesday, February 25
■ Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community center
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Community Center: Taco Bar lunch at 12 p.m. and Circuit Breaker will be at Community Center
■ BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417
■ Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
Wednesday, February 26
■ Community Center: Bingo at 10:0 a.m. and Lemon Pepper Fish lunch at noon.
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: BBB - Districts
■ CJHS: BBB with Farson 4 p.m.
■ RHS: GBB and BBB State Tournament at Sevier Valley Center, Richfield, UT, all day