• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Unfortunately, Idaho is once again in Stage 2 of COVID recovery. As a result, Story Hour in the Montpelier branch of the library had to be cancelled along with the Mother-Daughter Book Club. Face coverings are required.
Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Since we are in Stage 2, there will be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery only. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
• Community Center: Hamburger Steak Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: GBB Malad at Bear Lake at 12 noon.
Thursday, Dec. 17
• Community Center: French Dip Sandwich Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• BLHS: BBB Green River Tournament at 12 noon.
• BLHS: GBB Green River Tournament at 12 noon.
• BLHS: WR Rich at Bear Lake at 6 p.m.
• RMS: GBB at Kemmerer at 5 p.m.
• RMS: WR vs. Mt. View at 5 p.m.
• RHS: GBB Freshman at Star Valley at 5 p.m.
• RHS: WR at Bear Lake Dual at 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
• Community Center: Fried Chicken/Coleslaw Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: WR at Marsh Valley at 3 p.m.
• CJHS: WR Evanston Duals Cancelled
• CJHS: GBB at Rich at 10 a.m.
• CHS: GBB at Shoshone Tournament
• CHS: BBB at Shoshone Tournament
• CHS: WR at Rich at 5 p.m.
• RMS: WR Southwest Wyoming Tour all day.
• RMS: GBB vs. Cokeville at 10 a.m.
• RHS: BBB at Wendover at 3 p.m.
• RHS: GBB at Providence Hall at 4 p.m.
• RHS: WR vs. Cokeville at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• BLHS: WR at Kemmerer at 8 a.m.
• CHS: WR at Kemmerer Duals TBA
• RHS: BBB at Tintic at 12 p.m.
• RHS: GBB vs. Westside at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
• BLHS: BBB Sugar Salem at Bear Lake at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
• Community Center: Ham Lunch. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Sharp Shooters: For information or an invitation to sign on to the Zoom session, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Christmas Vacation
• CHS: Christmas Break
• RHS: Minimum Day – Christmas Break