• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Unfortunately, Idaho is once again in Stage 2 of COVID recovery. As a result, Story Hour in the Montpelier branch of the library had to be cancelled along with the Mother-Daughter Book Club. Face coverings are required.
Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Since we are in Stage 2, Limit of 10 people at a time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
• Community Center: Lemon Pepper Fish. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB Soda at Bear Lake at 4 p.m.
• BLHS: GBB C-team at Star Valley at 4 p.m.
• CHS: WR at Lyman TBA.
Thursday, Jan. 21
• Community Center: Pizza Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: GBB Westside at Bear Lake.
• BLHS: WR at Soda at 5 p.m.
• RMS: BBB at GR at 6 p.m.
• RHS: WR vs. Mg. View/Big Piney at 4:30p.m.
• RHS: BBB at Mt. Vernon at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22
• Community Center: BBQ Chicken Breast Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Monster Winter Sports & Trails Day: Logan Canyon Sinks Area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• BLHS: WR at Aberdeen at 3 p.m.
• BLHS: BBB Aberdeen at Bear Lake at 4 p.m.
• CHS: BBB at Encampment at 4, 5:30, and 7 p.m.
• CHS: GBB at Encampment at 4, 5:30, and 7 p.m.
• RMS: BBB vs. Manila at 3:30 p.m.
• RHS: BBB vs. Manila at 2:30 p.m.
• RMS: WR at Aberdeen Tourn at 3 p.m.
• RMS: GBB vs. Manila at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23
• Monster Cisco Disco & Tournament: Bear Lake State Park Marina: Fish must be caught between 6 a.m. and Noon/Free Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m./Fish must be entered at Marina from 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Monster 5K Run/Walk: Bear Lake State Park Marina/Packet pickup from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m./Race begins at 10 a.m.
• Monster Cardboard Boat Regata: Bear Lake State Park Marina/Check your vessel in from 11 a.m. to Noon/Competition begins at Noon.
• Monster Plunge: Bear Lake State Park Marina: Check-In from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m./Costume parade and judging at 1:45 p.m./Plunge after
• Monster Awards Ceremony & Fireworks: Sunrise Resort and Event Center — Sunrise Hall at 4 p.m./Fireworks at Dusk
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2
• BLHS: GBB at Soda.
• BLHS: WR at Aberdeen at 8 a.m.
• CJHS: BBB at EMS at 10 a.m.
• CJHS: BBB at Davis at 11:30 a.m.
• CHS: WR Duals TBA
• CHS: BBB at Saratoga at 12, 1:30, and 3 p.m.
• CHS: GBB at Saratoga at 12, 1:30, and 3 p.m.
• RMS: BBB at DMS at 10 a.m.
• RMS: BBB at EMS at 1:30 p.m.
• RHS: GBB at North Summit at 12:30 p.m.
• RHS: BBB at Telos at 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 25
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2
Tuesday, Jan. 26
• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
• BLHS: GBB C-team Star Valley at Bear Lake at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
• Community Center: Pork Roast Lunch. Limit of 10 people at a time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: GBB Aberdeen at Bear Lake.
• CJHS: BBB at Farson at 4 p.m.
• CHS: WR at Mt. View TBA