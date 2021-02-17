• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: No seating limit at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Beef Taco Casserole Lunch. No seating limit at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BL Library: Mother/Daughter from 7 to 8 p.m.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
Thursday, Feb. 18
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Navajo Tacos Lunch. No seating limit at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: GBB Tournaments.
• BLHS: BBB Districts.
• CJHS: BBB with Manila at 4 p.m.
• RMS: BBB vs. Big Piney at 3 p.m.
• RMS: BBB vs. Kemmerer at 4 p.m.
• RHS: GBB at ICS at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
• Community Center: Fried Chicken Lunch. No seating limit at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: GBB Tournaments.
• BLHS: WR Districts at North Gem
• CJHS: BBB with Pinedale at 6 p.m.
• CJHS: BBB with Big Piney at 3:30 p.m.
• CHS: BBB at Farson at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
• RMS: BBB vs. Pinedale at 6 p.m.
• RHS: BBB vs. Manila at 4 p.m.
• RHS: BBB at USDB at 5 p.m.
• RHS: GBB vs. Manila at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Lakettes at 10 a.m.
• BLHS: GBB Tournaments.
• BLHS: BBB Districts.
• CJHS: BBB at Rich at 9 a.m.
• CHS: BBB with LSRV at 12, 1:30, and 3 p.m.
• CHS: WR Regionals at Big Piney TBA
• RMS: BBB vs. Cokeville at 9 a.m.
• RHS: BBB at Manila at 2:30 p.m.
• RHS: GBB at Manila at 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Drill Team Districts at American Falls.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
• BLHS: BBB Districts.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Beef Stew Lunch. No seating limit at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• CJHS: BBB with Farson at 4 p.m.
• CHS: GBB Regionals at Farson TBA.