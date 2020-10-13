• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Books and Audio only. Must wear a mask at all times! NO CHILDREN.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Loaded Chicken Potato Casserole Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton (208) 847-5796).
• BLHS: VB Districts at 12 Noon
• CHS: VB at Mt. View at 4, 5, 6 p.m.
• RHS: XC at Cedar City at 3 p.m. girls, 3:30 p.m. boys
Thursday, Oct. 22
• Art Guild: 10 a.m. at Community Center.
• Community Center: Arts and Craft Club 10 a.m., Navajo Tacos Lunch.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at Wells C. Stock Park.
• CHS: VB Senior Night Apprx. 5:55 p.m.
• CHS: VB with Farson 5, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
• Community Center: Marden Phelps Program at Noon, Beef Tip Noodles Lunch.
• BLHS: JVFB Aberdeen at BL at 4 p.m.
• BLHS: FB Aberdeen at BL at 7 p.m.
• CHS: FB at Lovel at 6 p.m.
• RHS: FB first round of State Playoffs all day
Saturday, Oct. 24
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington Street, Ste 2, in Montpelier.
• RHS: VB first round of State all day
Wednesday, Oct. 28
• Community Center: Knitting and Crochet Club and Bingo at 10 a.m., Ham Lunch.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Sharp Shooters: For information or an invitation to sign on to the Zoom session, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton (208) 847-5796).