• Bear Lake Senior Center: The Senior Center will only be open for curbside to-go meals on Wednesdays and Fridays only. Orders need to be called in by 10 a.m. if possible. They have call waiting, so if they do not answer, please try again. Bread and dinner rolls are still available to purchase. To pre-order, call 208-847-3141. They will also still be doing Home Delivery meals. As soon as the ban is lifted for public gatherings, they will assume their regular days and hours. Menus are subject to change.
Wednesday, May 6
• Community Center: Ham and Potato Casserole, - call in for order
• Bloomington City: Council Meeting at 7 p.m.
• Montpelier City: Council Meeting at 7:30 p.m. by teleconference
Friday, May 8
• Community Center: Chicken Cordon Bleu lunch - call in for order.
Monday, May 11
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. by teleconference
Tuesday, May 12
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. by teleconference
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. by teleconference
Wednesday, May 13
• Community Center: Fried Chicken lunch - call in for order