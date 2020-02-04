Wednesday, February 12

Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m., Bingo at 10 a.m., Specialist: at noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.

Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

BLHS: GBB - Districts

Thursday, February 13

Garden City Council: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Community Center: Tuna Melt Sandwich/Soup lunch at noon.

BLHS: GBB - Districts

CJHS: BBB w/Big Piney at 4 p.m.

RHS: BBB vs. Mount Vernon at 5:30 p.m.

RHS: GBB Freshman vs Mt. View at 6 p.m.

Friday, February 14

Community Center: Destiny Hunzeker at 11:30 a.m. followed by Ham lunch at noon.

■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.

CHS: WR at Carbon Co. Tournament (Hanna) TBA

■ CHS: BBB and GBB with Encampment 4,5:30, 7

RHS: BBB at Manila at 2:30 p.m.

RHS: GBB at Manila at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 15

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

BLHS: BBB - Districts

CHS: WR at Carbon Co. Tournament (Hanna) TBA

CHS: BBB and GBB with Saratoga 12,1:30,3

RMS: BBB vs Jackson at 10 a.m.

RHS: BBB vs. Wendover at 2 p.m.

Monday, February 17

■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.

Tuesday, February 18

Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center

Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.

■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.

Community Center: Chicken Cordon Blu lunch at noon

BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417

■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.

BLHS: GBB - Districts

Wednesday, February 19

Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

Montpelier Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall

■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. Hamburger Steak lunch at noon.

■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.

■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center

BLHS: WR - Districts at Soda

