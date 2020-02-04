Wednesday, February 12
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m., Bingo at 10 a.m., Specialist: at noon. Fried Chicken lunch at noon.
■ Pescadero Poetry Club: 4:30 p.m. at BL County Library.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
■ BLHS: GBB - Districts
Thursday, February 13
■ Garden City Council: 7 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ Community Center: Tuna Melt Sandwich/Soup lunch at noon.
■ BLHS: GBB - Districts
■ CJHS: BBB w/Big Piney at 4 p.m.
■ RHS: BBB vs. Mount Vernon at 5:30 p.m.
■ RHS: GBB Freshman vs Mt. View at 6 p.m.
Friday, February 14
■ Community Center: Destiny Hunzeker at 11:30 a.m. followed by Ham lunch at noon.
■ Paris Library: Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ CHS: WR at Carbon Co. Tournament (Hanna) TBA
■ CHS: BBB and GBB with Encampment 4,5:30, 7
■ RHS: BBB at Manila at 2:30 p.m.
■ RHS: GBB at Manila at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 15
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
■ BLHS: BBB - Districts
■ CHS: WR at Carbon Co. Tournament (Hanna) TBA
■ CHS: BBB and GBB with Saratoga 12,1:30,3
■ RMS: BBB vs Jackson at 10 a.m.
■ RHS: BBB vs. Wendover at 2 p.m.
Monday, February 17
■ Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
Tuesday, February 18
■ Art Guild: 10 a.m. at community center
■ Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
■ BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and Preschool Story Hour at 11 a.m.
■ Community Center: Chicken Cordon Blu lunch at noon
■ BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center followed by Aquatic Aerobics 2 to 3 p.m. at Super 8 taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417
■ Alcoholics Anonymous and Alanon: 7:30 p.m. at Catholic Church in Montpelier.
■ BLHS: GBB - Districts
Wednesday, February 19
■ Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
■ Montpelier Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall
■ Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Bingo at 10:30 a.m. Specialist: at noon. Hamburger Steak lunch at noon.
■ Addiction Recovery Program: Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. by LDS Family services. Held at the Family History Center (Side Door) For information call Family Services at 208-232-7780.
■ Rotary Club: Noon at the Community Center
■ BLHS: WR - Districts at Soda