• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, June 9
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner until Aug. 25. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Fried Steak Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB open gym from 7 to 9 p.m.
• CHS: VB camp.
Thursday, June 10
• Bear Lake Marathon Trifecta: Begins at 6 a.m. Run three races in three states in three days.
• Twin Creeks Days: Georgetown City celebration all day with a Movie in the Park the evening before.
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Navajo Tacos Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
Friday, June 11
• Community Center: Drawing for gun raffle! Spaghetti Lunch. Shirley Harris entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Saturday, June 12
• Idaho and Utah Free Fishing Day: 2695 US-89, Fish Haven, ID. All anglers, residents, and non-residents can celebrate the day by fishing Bear Lake without a license! If you've never been fishing, this is a great day to learn.
• Bear Lake Heritage Summer Series Opening Social and Photo Show: 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Historic John Tueller, Sr., Home at E 1st S, Paris, ID. Free Event!
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
Sunday, June 13
• Idaho and Utah Free Fishing Day: 2695 US-89, Fish Haven, ID. All anglers, residents, and non-residents can celebrate the day by fishing Bear Lake without a license! If you've never been fishing, this is a great day to learn.
Monday, June 14
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, June 15
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall.
Wednesday, June 16
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner until Aug. 25. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Meatloaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• BL Library: Mother/daughter 7 to 8 p.m.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB open gym from 7 to 9 p.m.