• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, May 18
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Spaghetti and green salad. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• RHS: State Golf @ Glendale
• CHS: HS Awards Night at 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Grilled Tuna Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• Historical Society: OTC Board room 4:00 p.m.
• BL Quilt Guild: 6:00 p.m. at Allred Center
• District High School Rodeo: Bear Lake County Fair Grounds at 6 p.m.
• CHS: State Track @ Casper
Friday, May 20
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Claudia Johnson & Waverly Johnson @ 11:30 a.m. Beef Tip Noodle Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: State Track TBA
• BLHS: State Softball TBA
• BLHS: State Baseball TBA
Saturday, May 21
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Monday, May 23
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS Scholarship Assembly: BLHS at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
• BL Library: 10:30 a.m. Learning Fun Time; 11:00 a.m. Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events: 208-847-1664.
• Paris City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Paris City Hall
• BLHS: Senior Banquet, Jerico Gym at 6 p.m.
• BLHS: Senior Walk of Fame to Elementary, all day
Wednesday, May 25
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Roast Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Scott Burns 435-695-7588)
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: Graduation, Paris Tabernacle at 7 p.m.
• CHS: Graduation, 6 p.m.