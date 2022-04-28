• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, May 4
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• BLHS: Baseball vs Soda Springs
• BLHS: Softball vs West Side
• BLHS: Track Elsie Bastian Invit.
Thursday, May 5
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m Hoagie Sandwich and Veg. soup Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.
• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.
• BLHS: Golf 5 V Girls and Boys (Home)
• BLHS: Softball vs Soda Springs
• BLHS: Senior Project Presentation
Friday, May 6
• Community Center: Turkey Dinner .Dal Sellers Trivia entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: High School Rodeo @ BL
• CHS: Track @ BYU
• RHS: golf @ Bear Lake
Saturday, May 7
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• Rotary Radio Days: for Paris Splash pad 9-noon. On The Wave
• BLHS: PROM
• CHS: Track @ BYU
Sunday, May 8
• MOTHER'S DAY
Monday, May 9
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: District Baseball Tournament
• BLHS: District Golf Tournament @ Preston
• RHS: Golf Regional @ Roosevelt
Tuesday, May 10
• BL Library: 10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664
• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church
• BLHS: Softball District Tournament
• RHS: Regional Track @ Roosevelt
Wednesday, March May 11
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Meat Loaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• BLHS: Choir Concert 6 p.m. MS
• BLHS: Band Concert 7 p.m. MS