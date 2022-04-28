Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.

Wednesday, May 4

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Chicken Cordon Bleu Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• Garden City Planning Commission: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.

• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.

• BLHS: Baseball vs Soda Springs

• BLHS: Softball vs West Side

• BLHS: Track Elsie Bastian Invit.

Thursday, May 5

• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.

• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m Hoagie Sandwich and Veg. soup Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

Table Tennis : 6:30 -8:00 p.m.

• Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church.

• BLHS: Golf 5 V Girls and Boys (Home)

• BLHS: Softball vs Soda Springs

• BLHS: Senior Project Presentation

Friday, May 6

• Community Center: Turkey Dinner .Dal Sellers Trivia entertainment. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• BLHS: High School Rodeo @ BL

• CHS: Track @ BYU

• RHS: golf @ Bear Lake

Saturday, May 7

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

• Rotary Radio Days: for Paris Splash pad 9-noon. On The Wave

• BLHS: PROM

• CHS: Track @ BYU

Sunday, May 8

• MOTHER'S DAY

Monday, May 9

• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.

• BLHS: District Baseball Tournament

• BLHS: District Golf Tournament @ Preston

• RHS: Golf Regional @ Roosevelt

Tuesday, May 10

• BL Library:  10:30 Learning Fun Time 11:00 Preschool Story Hour. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664

• Alcoholic Anonymous: 7 :00 p.m. at 270 N Eight St. Catholic Church

• BLHS: Softball District Tournament

• RHS: Regional Track @ Roosevelt

Wednesday, March May 11

• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Meat Loaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.

• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.

• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.

• BLHS: Choir Concert 6 p.m. MS

• BLHS: Band Concert 7 p.m. MS

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you