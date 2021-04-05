• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: Dining area open at this time. There will also be Curbside Pick-up and Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, Apr. 7
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Glazed Sticky Chicken Over Rice Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Softball at Malad.
Thursday, Apr. 8
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Fish Sandwich/Coleslaw Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Garden City Council: 5 p.m. at Garden City Hall.
• BLHS: Softball at Glenns Ferry.
• BLHS: Varsity Boys and Girls Golf at Highland.
• BLHS: Track at Murtaugh.
• CJHS: Track at Rock Springs.
Friday, Apr. 9
• Community Center: Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Turkey Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BLHS: Softball at Glenns Ferry.
• RHS: Golf at Morgan.
Saturday, Apr. 10
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• BLHS: Softball at Glenns Ferry.
• BLHS: Baseball at South Fremont.
• CHS: Track at Rock Springs.
• RHS: Track at Milford at 8 a.m.
Monday, Apr. 12
• BL County Commissioners: 9 a.m. at Paris Courthouse.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
• BLHS: Varsity Girls Golf at Buhl.
• BLHS: Varsity Boys Golf at Juniper Hills.
Tuesday, Apr. 13
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Georgetown City Council: 7 p.m. at Georgetown City Hall (rescheduled).
• School Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at District Officer.
• St. Charles City Council: 7 p.m. at St. Charles City Hall.
• Cokeville City Council: 7 p.m. at Cokeville City Hall.
Wednesday, Apr. 14
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Pork Roast Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: Softball Malad at Bear Lake.
• CJHS: Track at Star Valley at 11 a.m.